Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $151.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.62.

LNG stock opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,120,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $153,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

