Royal Bank of Canada Sells 17,151 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stericycle by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stericycle by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -180.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.