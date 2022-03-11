Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Select Medical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 258,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE SEM opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

