Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $122.53 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Ball worth $122,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 579,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after buying an additional 256,094 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.12. 33,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

