Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $208.18 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,888 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $208,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

PYPL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.10. 762,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,860,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

