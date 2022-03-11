Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $77.67 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 817,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,544 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $77,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.