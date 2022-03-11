Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 16,932 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $69,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $562,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273,363. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,670 shares of company stock worth $2,151,433. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.