RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RPT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

