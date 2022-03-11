Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $43,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.11. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

