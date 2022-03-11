Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Up 2%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.29. 195,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 256,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

