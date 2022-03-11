Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

SB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

