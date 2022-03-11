Saker Anwar Nusseibeh Sells 9,015 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FHI opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.
Federated Hermes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
