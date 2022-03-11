Saker Anwar Nusseibeh Sells 9,015 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FHI opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

