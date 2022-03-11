Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Saul Centers stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 144.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

