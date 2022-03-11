Saul Centers, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Saul Centers stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

BFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,328 shares of company stock worth $894,462 over the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $5,597,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,481,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

