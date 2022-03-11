Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $55.44.

In other Saul Centers news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,328 shares of company stock valued at $894,462. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 16.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

