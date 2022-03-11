SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells $164,440.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $328.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.07. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $250.52 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

