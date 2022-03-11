SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $328.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.07. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $250.52 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,587 shares of company stock worth $2,769,216 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

