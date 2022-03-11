Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,183,300 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the February 13th total of 5,384,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SBRCY remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. Sberbank of Russia has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Separately, Erste Group cut Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

