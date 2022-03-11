Scala (XLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $794.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Scala has a market cap of $722,502.79 and approximately $794.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046563 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.61 or 0.06587999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,177.29 or 1.00092827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042052 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

