Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.71. 383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,492. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

