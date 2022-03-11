Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Separately, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PharmaCyte Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCB opened at $2.14 on Friday. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

