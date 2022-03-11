Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 2,807,159 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after buying an additional 440,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,684,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after buying an additional 69,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CNR. Sidoti lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NYSE CNR opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.