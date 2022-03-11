Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PONOU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $613,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $2,552,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $1,787,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the third quarter worth $3,317,000.

Shares of PONO Capital stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. PONO Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

