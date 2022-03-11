Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,700 ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000.
NYSE:IACC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.14.
ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.
Further Reading
