Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,700 ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 3 alerts:

NYSE:IACC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.