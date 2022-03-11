Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,700 Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,191,000 after buying an additional 754,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,521,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,246,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 84,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

