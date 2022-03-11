Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 772.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

Shares of CRWD opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average of $225.19. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -203.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

