Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.69. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.51.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

