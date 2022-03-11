Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

