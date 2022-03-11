Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,065,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,239,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 268,095 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

