Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $55.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGMS. Susquehanna upped their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

