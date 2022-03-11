Scotiabank Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.14.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.32. Enerplus has a one year low of C$5.94 and a one year high of C$18.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 10.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

