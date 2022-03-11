Scotiabank Increases Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$44.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKIUF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKIUF stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Parkland has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland (Get Rating)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.