Scotiabank Lowers Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$90.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Linamar from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

TSE:LNR opened at C$50.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.68. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$48.99 and a 12 month high of C$91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88.

In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

