Scotiabank Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$24.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVE. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.18.

Shares of CVE opened at C$20.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.68 billion and a PE ratio of 75.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $651,686.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

