Scott Posner Sells 3,853 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $37.90 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Terex by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.