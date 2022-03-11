Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 35,013 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPLD. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 136.6% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195,050 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 59.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 428,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 159,319 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter valued at about $4,364,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $525.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

