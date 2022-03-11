Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 345,928 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $18.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -370.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 89,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

