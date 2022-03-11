Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 345,928 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $18.66.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -370.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.
About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
