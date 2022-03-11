Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 111,402 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 319,033 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,155,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $88.72 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

