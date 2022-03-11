Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth $1,768,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $140.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day moving average is $154.34. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $12,310,253. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

