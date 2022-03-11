Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Announces Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of SHIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 73,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,611. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $198.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHIP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth about $193,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

