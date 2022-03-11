Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 520.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 637,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,109,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

SEEL stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Several brokerages have commented on SEEL. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

