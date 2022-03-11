SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.15) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,445 ($18.93) to GBX 1,545 ($20.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,382.45 ($18.11).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,276.50 ($16.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.35 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,293 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 891.56 ($11.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.76).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

