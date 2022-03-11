Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Announces Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $199.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.23. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 211,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $631,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $42,014.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 217.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

