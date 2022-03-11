Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 320,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,490,484. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $2,648,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

