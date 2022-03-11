Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $146,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.64. The stock had a trading volume of 66,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,350. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $392.82 and its 200 day moving average is $363.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.