Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,022 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.68. 174,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

