Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $546,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.93. 7,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,540. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

