Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

BYD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. 14,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

