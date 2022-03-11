Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $36,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 734,056 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 332.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 197,402 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.