ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.41

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.41 and last traded at $87.96, with a volume of 156925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after acquiring an additional 902,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,284,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,071 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,336 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

